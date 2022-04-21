Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dementia is a collective term for disorders characterized by progressive degeneration of the brain. It impairs memory and affects behavioral, emotional, and cognitive abilities. The neuronal death or neuronal malfunction associated with the disorder manifests as shifts in mood and personality changes, difficulty in performing activities, loss of memory, and aphasia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MAO Inhibitors (Monoamine Oxidase) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment include Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Teva, Amgen, UCB, H. Lundbeck, Eli Lilly and Allergan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MAO Inhibitors (Monoamine Oxidase)

AChE Inhibitors (Acetylcholinesterase)

Glutamate Inhibitors

Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Novartis

Roche

Teva

Amgen

UCB

H. Lundbeck

Eli Lilly

Allergan

Eisai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Players in Global Market

