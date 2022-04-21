Dental Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental Adhesives
Dental adhesives are type of glues which are used for attachment of dental crowns and dentures. It helps in dental restoration, minimizes dental sensitivity, reduces the chances of infection, and provides stability between the tooth and gum.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dental Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dental Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Dental Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Adhesives market was valued at 2298 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3185.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Self-etching Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Adhesives include 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Kerr Group, Heraeus Kulzer, GC Corporation, GSK, Procter & Gamble and GluStitch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dental Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Self-etching Adhesive
- Selective-etching Adhesive
- Total-etching Adhesive
Global Dental Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dental Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Others
Global Dental Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Dental Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dental Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dental Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dental Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Dental Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Dentsply Sirona
- KaVo Kerr Group
- Heraeus Kulzer
- GC Corporation
- GSK
- Procter & Gamble
- GluStitch
- Kuraray
- SDI
- Pulpdent
- Ultradent
- Cosmedent
- BISCO
- Sino-dentex
- DETAX Ettlingen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dental Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dental Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dental Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Dental Bonding Agents and Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Dental Adhesives and Sealants Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028