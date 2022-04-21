Dental CAD-CAM Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental CAD-CAM systems help dentists to create highly effective designs and restorations in a single appointment. The quality of dental prostheses such as inlays, onlays, crowns, veneers, bridges, and restoration are improved by the effective use of dental CAD-CAM systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental CAD-CAM in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7000115/global-dental-cadcam-forecast-2022-2028-160

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental CAD-CAM market was valued at 1899.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2990.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dental Practices CAD-CAM Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental CAD-CAM include Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Danaher, Nobel Biocare, Straumann, PLANMECA, Roland and Imes-icore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental CAD-CAM companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dental Practices CAD-CAM Systems

Dental Laboratories CAD-CAM Systems

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental CAD-CAM revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental CAD-CAM revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Danaher

Nobel Biocare

Straumann

PLANMECA

Roland

Imes-icore

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dental-cadcam-forecast-2022-2028-160-7000115

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental CAD-CAM Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental CAD-CAM Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental CAD-CAM Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental CAD-CAM Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental CAD-CAM Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental CAD-CAM Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dental CAD-CAM Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental CAD-CAM Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental CAD-CAM Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental CAD-CAM Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Dental CAD-CAM Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Dental Management Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Dental Digital Treatment Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Dental Consumables and Dental Instruments Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Clear Dental Appliances Market Insights and Forecast to 2028