Wireless Mesh Network Market, Size Share, Growth By Top Company, Business Opportunity, Regional Analysis, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts 2027

Market Scenario:

Wireless mesh network market size valuation is expected to reach $8.50 billion by registering a CAGR of 7.3% in 2025. Wireless mesh network enables citywide public WI-FI that improves the delivery of urban services. Wireless devices account for two-thirds of the internet protocol traffic, and all households have broadband services. In cities, Wireless mesh networks can solve congestion problems with traffic management solutions where traffic data is analyzed solutions provided for free-flowing traffic. Wireless mesh networks don’t need Ethernet cables or physical wiring, which is a great benefit.

The Wireless mesh network market growth is due to many factors, including rising demand for intelligent transport systems throughout various sectors such as government, healthcare, and manufacturing that need a strong network to provide smooth workflow. Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart devices, rising demand for bandwidth, advancements in wireless mesh network technology, and the use of high-speed video applications on public transport that need wireless network solutions drive the WMV market growth.

Furthermore, adoption of battlefield surveillance, need to best wireless mesh network and DIY wireless mesh network, use of better communication solutions in the oil & gas industry, and the need for interest in closed communities, use of laptops, smart electric meter, and wi-fi devices will boost the wireless mesh network industry.

Competitive Outlook:

Eminent players profiled in the global wireless mesh network market report include Veniam (US), Fluidmesh Networks LLC (US), Filament (US), Firetide, Inc. (the US), Strix Systems (India), Cambium Networks, Ltd.(US), Rajant Corporation (US), Synapse Wireless (US), Wirepas Ltd (Finland), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Qorvo, Inc. (the US), Ruckus Networks (US), ABB (Switzerland), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (the US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the US), and others.

Segmentation:

The Wireless mesh network market is segmented based on component, architecture, operating frequency, and application.

Based on components, the wireless mesh network market is divided into products and services. The product segment dominated the market in 2019 by holding a share of 80%, and it is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period.

Based on architecture, the market is divided into client-based, infrastructure-based, and hybrid. Among these, the infrastructure-based segment was accounted for the highest share of 75% in 2019.

The operating frequency segment of the market is divided into sub 1 GHz, 2.4, 4.9, and 5 GHz.2.4 GHz segments are all set to see a CAGR growth of 15% in the forecast period. It offers a better range.

The application segment of the wireless mesh network market is segmented into smart homes, smart mobility, video streaming and VoIP, disaster management and public safety, smart utilities, and surveillance & security. The smart home segment will grow at a faster rate.

Regional Analysis:

The major regions in the Wireless mesh network market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these regions, North America will dominate the market due to the rapid adoption of the latest technology and the need for a wireless mesh home network. The growing need for advanced security is also boosting the market. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace and register the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the growing proliferating of smart home technologies and home automation.

Industry News

In December 2020, Netgear introduced RBK853, which is the latest WI-FI Orbi Mesh Router in Indi. This system is the best upgrade for people who want perks of both WI-FI coverage and performance of tri-band mesh and also capacity to control several devices at home at a reasonable price.

Table of Contents:

