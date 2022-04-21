Dental Crowns and Bridges Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental crowns and bridges are prosthetic dental devices used for dental restoration. They help to alter the shape and size of tooth, offer strength, and improve aesthetic appearance. Some of the common dental problems include bad breath, tooth decay, gum disease, mouth sores, oral cancer, and tooth sensitivity. Most crowns and bridges are made of porcelain or ceramic material that matches the color of the natural tooth. Other materials include titanium, gold, acrylic, and metal alloys. These are mounted or cemented onto existing tooth, which can only be removed by dentists.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Crowns and Bridges in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Crowns and Bridges companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Crowns and Bridges market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Crowns and Bridges include 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent, Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, Danaher, GC Corporation and KaVo Dental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Crowns and Bridges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metals

Ceramic

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Crowns and Bridges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Crowns and Bridges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Crowns and Bridges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Crowns and Bridges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Nobel Biocare

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

Danaher

GC Corporation

KaVo Dental

Heraeus Holding

BioHorizons

Camlog Holding

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Sweden & Martina

Wieland Dental

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Crowns and Bridges Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Crowns and Bridges Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Crowns and Bridges Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Crowns and Bridges Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Crowns and Bridges Companies

