Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment
Dental diagnostic and surgical equipment are used for the diagnosis and treatment of dental problems such as gingivitis, tooth decay, dental caries, periodontitis, injury, and other forms of oral cancers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dental Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment include Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Align Technology, Planmeca, Ivoclar Vivadent, J Morita, 3M, Carestream Dental and GC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dental Consumables
- Dental Equipment
Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- General Hospitals
- Dental Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dentsply Sirona
- Danaher
- Align Technology
- Planmeca
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- J Morita
- 3M
- Carestream Dental
- GC
- Zimmer Biomet
- Septodont
- Ultradent
- Shofu Dental
- Kulzer
- Vatech
- Coltene
- Angelalign
- Kangda Medical
- Sinol Dental
- Fujian Meisheng
- Shandong Huge
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Players in Global Market
