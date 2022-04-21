Dental Floss Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental floss is essentially a thread, which removes food trapped between teeth and removes the film of bacteria that forms there before it has a chance to harden into plaque. Toothbrush bristles alone cannot clean effectively between these tight spaces and hence, the need for dental floss arises.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Floss in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7000118/global-dental-floss-forecast-2022-2028-20

Global Dental Floss Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Floss Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Floss companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Floss market was valued at 4340.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5752.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Waxed Flosses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Floss include Procter & Gamble, Colgate, Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar Group, Dr Fresh, DenTek, Lion Corporation, Plackers and Watsons, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Floss manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Floss Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Floss Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waxed Flosses

Unwaxed Floss

Global Dental Floss Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Floss Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental Floss Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Floss Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Floss revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Floss revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Floss sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Floss sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procter & Gamble

Colgate

Johnson & Johnson

Sunstar Group

Dr Fresh

DenTek

Lion Corporation

Plackers

Watsons

Good Tooth

Shanghai Loud

The Humble Co

Naisen Caring

Guangzhou Weimeizi

Perfect Group Co.,Ltd

Fawnmum

Dr.Tungs

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dental-floss-forecast-2022-2028-20-7000118

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Floss Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Floss Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Floss Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Floss Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Floss Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Floss Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Floss Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Floss Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Floss Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Floss Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Floss Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Floss Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Floss Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Floss Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Floss Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Floss Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dental Floss Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Waxed Flosses

4.1.3 Unwaxed Floss

4.2 By Type

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

China Dental Floss Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global Dental Floss Market Research Report 2021-2025

Waxed Dental Floss Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Unwaxed Dental Floss Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027