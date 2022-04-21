Global Electric Dental Handpieces Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electric Dental Handpieces market was valued at 38.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electric Dental Handpieces is one of the main components for comprehensive oral therapy apparatus, and provide the source power based on comprehensive oral therapy apparatus. It is the dentist necessary tool, belongs to the class ii medical devices, which is mainly used for cutting tooth, prepare cavities, tooth shape and dressing preparation tooth shape.Currently, there are many sales companies in the world Electric Dental Handpieces industry. The main market players are Kavo, NSK, Dentsply Sirona, W&H, Bien Air, MORITA, DentalEZ, Osada, SciCan, Anthogyr, Codent, TTBIO, Sinol and Modern Precision. Europe is the largest consumption region of Electric Dental Handpieces, with a sales market share nearly 44.75% in 2015. The second consumption place is North America; following North America with the sales market share of 34.28%. Asia-Pacific is another important market of Electric Dental Handpieces, enjoying 13.80% sales market share. Electric Dental Handpieces is used in Hospital and Dental Clinic. Report data showed that 60.18% of the Electric Dental Handpieces market demand in Hospital and 39.82% in Dental Clinic in 2015. There are two kinds of High-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces. High-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces is wildly used in the Electric Dental Handpieces, with a sales market share nearly 73.02% in 2015. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electric Dental Handpieces industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Electric Dental Handpieces have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

