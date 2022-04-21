Dental Prosthetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Among the several areas of dental segments, prosthetic dentistry remains special due to multiple prosthetic treatments performed that includes implants, cosmetic dentistry, replacements, and repairs of all kinds of conditions related to oral tissues and faulty or missing tooth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Prosthetics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Prosthetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Prosthetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Prosthetics include 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, Nobel Biocare, Ivoclar Vivadent, Heraeus Holding, GC Corporation and Danaher and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Prosthetics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Prosthetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Prosthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramics

Metals

Polymer

Global Dental Prosthetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Prosthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental Prosthetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental Prosthetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Prosthetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Prosthetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

Nobel Biocare

Ivoclar Vivadent

Heraeus Holding

GC Corporation

Danaher

Candulor

