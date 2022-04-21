Dental Restoration Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental restoration is the rehabilitation and restoration of the oral and dental tissues lost as a result of disease, inheritance, or trauma. The restoration is required to fulfil the aesthetic, psychological, and functional needs of the patient that demands co-ordination of multi-professional teams within and outside of dentistry. Various materials that are used in restorative dentistry include dental amalgams, dental cements, dental composites, dental ceramics and dental liners. These materials can be used across different branches of dentistry like prosthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Restoration Supplies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Restoration Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Restoration Supplies include 3M, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Kerr, Straumann, Mitsui Chemicals, Coltene Holding and Ultradent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Restoration Supplies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramics

Metals

Polymer

Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Restoration Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Restoration Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Dentsply Sirona

KaVo Kerr

Straumann

Mitsui Chemicals

Coltene Holding

Ultradent

DenMat

Zimmer Biomet

Nobel Biocare

VOCO GmbH

Shofu Dental Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Restoration Supplies Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Restoration Supplies Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Restoration Supplies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Restoration Supplies Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Restoration Supplies Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Restoration Supplies Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Restoration Supplies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dental Restoration Supplies Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Restoration Supplies Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Restoration Supplies Companies

