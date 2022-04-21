Dental Surgical Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental Surgical Equipment
Dental surgery involves diagnosis, surgical intervention, and adjunctive treatment of oral diseases. This science is applied to restore functional as well as aesthetic aspects of the oral and maxillofacial region, or damage due to any injury or defect involving soft and hard tissues. It can be as simple as a tooth extraction or as complex as a dental implant. Dental surgeons are trained to perform any surgery or cosmetic procedure to correct any kind of problem related to mouth, jaws, facial structures, and neck.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Surgical Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Surgical Equipment market was valued at 6050.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7840.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diagnostic Dental Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Surgical Equipment include 3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, A-dec, Planmeca, Ultradent Products, 3Shape, Zimmer Biomet and NSK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Surgical Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Diagnostic Dental Equipment
- Therapeutic Dental Equipment
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Others
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dental Surgical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dental Surgical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Danaher
- Dentsply Sirona
- A-dec
- Planmeca
- Ultradent Products
- 3Shape
- Zimmer Biomet
- NSK
- Morita
- W&H
- Bien-Air
- SciCan
- DentlEZ
- NOUVAG
- Dentatus
- Being Foshan Medical Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Surgical Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Surgical Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Surgical Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Surgical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Surgical Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Surgical Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Surgical Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Surgical Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Surgical Equipment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Surgical Equipment Companies
4 Market Size
