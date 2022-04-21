Dermal Facial Fillers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dermal Facial Fillers
Dermal facial fillers are injectables that fill facial wrinkles to restore the smooth appearance of skin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dermal Facial Fillers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Dermal Facial Fillers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dermal Facial Fillers market was valued at 3596.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6026.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hyaluronic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dermal Facial Fillers include Allergan, Galderma, LG Life Sciences, Merz, Medytox, HUGEL, Croma-Pharma GmbH, Beijing IMEIK and Bloomage BioTechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dermal Facial Fillers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Collagen
- Artecoll
- CaHA
- Others
Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Specialist and Dermatology Clinics
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Others
Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dermal Facial Fillers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dermal Facial Fillers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dermal Facial Fillers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Dermal Facial Fillers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Allergan
- Galderma
- LG Life Sciences
- Merz
- Medytox
- HUGEL
- Croma-Pharma GmbH
- Beijing IMEIK
- Bloomage BioTechnology
- Elravie (Humedix)
- Cleviel (Pharma Research Products)
- Haohai Biological Technology
- Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical)
- Teoxane
- Sinclair
- Suneva Medical
- Prollenium
- S&V Technologies GMBH
- Luminera
- Matex-Lab
- Caregen
- CG Bio
- BioPlus
- SciVision Biotech
- Jingjia Medical
- BioScience
- Genoss
- Laboratory Thoscane LLC
- Dr. Korman Laboratories
- Hyamax
- Ingal LLC
- Joonghun
- Mesopharm LTD
- IRA Lab
- Jetema
- ExoCoBio
- CHA MEDITECH
- Bohus BioTech
- BR PHARM
- Dongbang Medical
- Bioxis pharmaceuticals
- Bio Standard
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dermal Facial Fillers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dermal Facial Fillers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dermal Facial Fillers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dermal Facial Fillers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dermal Facial Fillers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dermal Facial Fillers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dermal Facial Fillers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dermal Facial Fillers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
