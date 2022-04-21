Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Liquid ACH
- Solid ACH
Segment by Application
- BOD and COD Removal
- Nutrient Removal
- Suspended Solids Removal
- Others
By Company
- Kemira
- Chemtrade
- GEO
- USALCO
- Summit Chemical
- Holland Company
- Omega Chemicals
- Chemkimia
- Thatcher Group
- Gulbrandsen Chemicals
- ALTIVIA
- Jiangyin Youhao Chemical
- Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment
- FIRST
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid ACH
1.2.3 Solid ACH
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BOD and COD Removal
1.3.3 Nutrient Removal
1.3.4 Suspended Solids Removal
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Sales by Region
