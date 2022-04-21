Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Liquid ACH

Solid ACH

Segment by Application

BOD and COD Removal

Nutrient Removal

Suspended Solids Removal

Others

By Company

Kemira

Chemtrade

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Omega Chemicals

Chemkimia

Thatcher Group

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Liquid ACH

1.2.3 Solid ACH

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BOD and COD Removal

1.3.3 Nutrient Removal

1.3.4 Suspended Solids Removal

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) Sales by Region

