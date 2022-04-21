Global Gallium Arsenide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gallium Arsenide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Arsenide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Others

Segment by Application

RF

LED

Photonics

Photovoltaic

By Company

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

Vital Advanced Material

China Crystal Technologies

Jiachang Technology

Yunnan Germanium

DOWA Electronics Materials

Production by Region

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gallium Arsenide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 LEC Grown GaAs

1.2.3 VGF Grown GaAs

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 RF

1.3.3 LED

1.3.4 Photonics

1.3.5 Photovoltaic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Gallium Arsenide Production

2.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

3 Global Gallium Arsenide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Gallium Arsenide Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Gallium Arsenide by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Gallium Arsenide Revenue by Region

