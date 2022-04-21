Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/143268/global-powder-injection-molding-forecast-market-2022-2028-443

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powder Injection Molding(PIM) include RC Group, Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd., Epsom Atmix Corporation, PSM Industries Inc., Plansee Group, Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd., ARBURG, Dynacast International and Philips-Medisize and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powder Injection Molding(PIM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

Soft Magnetic Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Low-alloy Steel

Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Gadgets

Medical Equipment

Firearms

Automotive

Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powder Injection Molding(PIM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powder Injection Molding(PIM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RC Group

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Epsom Atmix Corporation

PSM Industries Inc.

Plansee Group

Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd.

ARBURG

Dynacast International

Philips-Medisize

Zoltrix

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/143268/global-powder-injection-molding-forecast-market-2022-2028-443

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/