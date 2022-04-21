Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Injection Molding(PIM) include RC Group, Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd., Epsom Atmix Corporation, PSM Industries Inc., Plansee Group, Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd., ARBURG, Dynacast International and Philips-Medisize and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powder Injection Molding(PIM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- Stainless Steel
- Soft Magnetic Alloys
- Titanium Alloys
- Low-alloy Steel
Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Gadgets
- Medical Equipment
- Firearms
- Automotive
Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Powder Injection Molding(PIM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Powder Injection Molding(PIM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- RC Group
- Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd.
- Epsom Atmix Corporation
- PSM Industries Inc.
- Plansee Group
- Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd.
- ARBURG
- Dynacast International
- Philips-Medisize
- Zoltrix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Injection Molding(PIM) Companies
