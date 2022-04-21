Oilfield Surfactants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oilfield Surfactants Market
The global Oilfield Surfactants market was valued at 1095.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1375.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anionic Surfactant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Surfactants include BASF, Dow, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Huntsman, Stepan Company, Akzo Nobel N.V, The Lubrizol Corporation and Solvay NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oilfield Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oilfield Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anionic Surfactant
- Non-Ionic Surfactant
- Cationic Surfactant
- Amphoteric Surfactants
- Others
Global Oilfield Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metal Treatment
- Industrial Cleaning
- Oil Exploitation
- Other
Global Oilfield Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oilfield Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oilfield Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oilfield Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Oilfield Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Dow
- Schlumberger
- Halliburton
- Huntsman
- Stepan Company
- Akzo Nobel N.V
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Solvay NV
- Rhodia S.A.
- Siltech Corporation
- SI Group, Inc
- Pilot Chemical Company
- P&G Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oilfield Surfactants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oilfield Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oilfield Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oilfield Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Surfactants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oilfield Surfactants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Surfactants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
