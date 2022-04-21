Oilfield Surfactants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oilfield Surfactants market was valued at 1095.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1375.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anionic Surfactant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Surfactants include BASF, Dow, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Huntsman, Stepan Company, Akzo Nobel N.V, The Lubrizol Corporation and Solvay NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oilfield Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anionic Surfactant

Non-Ionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactants

Others

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Treatment

Industrial Cleaning

Oil Exploitation

Other

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oilfield Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oilfield Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oilfield Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Oilfield Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Huntsman

Stepan Company

Akzo Nobel N.V

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay NV

Rhodia S.A.

Siltech Corporation

SI Group, Inc

Pilot Chemical Company

P&G Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oilfield Surfactants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oilfield Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oilfield Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oilfield Surfactants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oilfield Surfactants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oilfield Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Surfactants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Surfactants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oilfield Surfactants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Surfactants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

