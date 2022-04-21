Electric Parking Brake Market Research Report 2021-22 | Upcoming Market Growth, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis 2027

Electric Parking Brake Market Growth Overview:

The progress in the automobile sector is predicted to further the electric parking brake system market 2020. The automobile industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 7% CAGR is estimated to bolster the market in the approaching period.

The rising concerns for safety and comfort in vehicles are predicted to push the electric parking brake system market share. The increased availability of interior cabin space is projected to open up new possibilities for expansion in the electric parking brake systems market in the global market. Furthermore, the necessity to reduce CO2 emissions is anticipated to transform the electric parking brake system market in the upcoming forecast period.

The significant players in electric parking brake system market are Continental AG (Germany), TBK Co., Ltd. (Tokyo), DURA Automotive Systems (US), Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd (China), Mando-Hella Electronics Corp. (South Korea), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Küster Holding GmbH (Germany), Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (China) are among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental assessment of the electric parking brake system market is conducted based on sales channels, components, type, region, and vehicle type. On the basis of the types, the electric parking brake system market has been segmented into cable-pull system and electric-hydraulic caliper system. Based on the sales channel, the electric parking brake system market has been divided into OEM and aftermarket. Based on the component, the electric parking brake system market has been segmented as actuator, electronic control unit (ECU), and switch. Based on the vehicle types, the electric parking brake system market has been segmented into light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on the regions, the electric parking brake system market consists of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the electric parking brake system market encompasses North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the regions. The regional market in North America is anticipated to govern the electric parking brake system market in the future due to augmentation in the implementation of electric parking brakes in the vehicles. Furthermore, in Mexico, there are a growing number of auto ancillary production firms that supply the automotive electric parking brake market. The amplification in sales of vehicles in the US will lead to the development of the electric parking brake market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The establishment of robust distribution channels is estimated to define the development of the market in the future. The investment in robotic elements in the supply chain is estimated to be seen in the future to reduce the impact of the human capital on the long term market expansion. The state of the market is extremely indecisive due to the effect of the macro factors operating in the global economy. The road to the resurgence of the market is estimated to be extensive and arduous due to the degree of the setbacks it has suffered. The prospects for growth in the market have to be carefully sought out and examined to ensure that they will ensure the favorable development of the market in the coming period. The competitors present in the market are recalibrating their market share to open up new areas of development in the market. The stress on enhancing the production potential and upgradation of the workforce are the top priorities to reinvigorate the development potential of the market in the coming period.

