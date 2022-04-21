Agricultural Drone Market Growth, Share and Impact of Ukraine Russia War

The Agricultural Drone market share is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2020 to $8.3 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the assessment period.

Agricultural drones are unnamed flying machines used to survey farms. It helps farmers collect, store, and then inspect it to monitor irrigation management. These drones help to precisely control the use of chemicals and fertilizers, which are used in crop cultivation. Under the instructions of these drones, farmers can get an actual view of their fields and proceed accordingly.

Analysis of COVID -19

The coronavirus pandemic has brought very difficult times for most manufacturing, development, production and logistics units in the market. Due to this pandemic situation, governments in different countries have imposed restrictions. The responses of different governments to this pandemic situation have disrupted the manufacturing and global supply chains of every material used in the manufacture of such drones. Additionally, if this pandemic situation persists, expect shortages of these drones and the materials they make in the market. But on the other hand, the drones already in the market are being used on a regular basis, and more demand for such drones is balancing the losses suffered by the major players in this market. The industry is expected to experience massive growth in a very short period of time once these restrictions are lifted.

Market dynamics

Driver

Various functions such as field mapping and crop spraying cannot be performed precisely by labor. In addition, it reduces the cost of human error and enables farmers to respond quickly to certain threats such as drought conditions. These are the main factors contributing to the growth of this industry. Under the illustration of these drones, farmers can increase their income and get a good return on investment, which in turn is another factor that promotes the expansion of the industry. The benefits of using such drones are very low operating costs, very fast delivery of information, and the potential to access areas that cars and boats cannot reach. The agricultural sector generates approximately $2.4 trillion in revenue annually and will increase by 18% by 2028 due to the growth of the agricultural drone market.

limit

Safe and economical air transport is closely related to air traffic management. Different development programs for these agricultural drones are rapidly entering the operational phase. With the increasing number of agricultural drones in the market, effective air traffic management systems are required to avoid collisions and accidents. This is one of the major factors that may hinder the growth of this market. Every type of agricultural equipment, including agricultural drones, communicates with each other through various interfaces, protocols and technologies. Sometimes due to the lack of these communication interfaces and protocols, the data collected can be distorted, another factor that can act as a hindrance to the expansion of the industry. Finally, the use of these drones is limited by severe weather conditions such as wind speeds and gusts. This is another factor that may hinder the growth of the agricultural drone market.

content

Chapter 1 Summary

Market Charm Analysis

Global Agricultural Drone Market: By System

Global Agricultural UAV Market: Various Components

Global Agricultural Drones Market: By Application

Global Agricultural Drone Market: By Regions

Chapter 2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definitions

2.2 Scope of the study

market structure

Main buying criteria

Chapter 3 Investigation Techniques

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Main research

3.3 Secondary research

Estimated market size

3.5 Top-down and bottom-up approaches

3.6 Predictive Models

list of assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Research

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

hindering factors

Chance

trend

Patent Analysis