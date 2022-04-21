Legal Process Outsourcing Market Forecasted to Reach USD 25 billion by 2027 | In-Depth Analysis

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global legal process outsourcing market size to reach USD 25 billion at a CAGR of 26% from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period).

Multiple Factors to Bolster Market Growth

The rise in globalization, increased internet use, and other factors are driving the market. Gaining external expertise and being available around the clock are two further advantages that help the industry. Data storage at a low cost necessitates corporate archiving, which works as a market directing factor.

Legal process outsourcing industry opportunities are expected to be abundant in the coming years. The practice of avoiding risk for LPO management demonstrates potential opportunities in the legal process outsourcing business.

COVID-19 to have Temporary Impact on the Global Market

COVID has severely harmed the legal process outsourcing industry. COVID had a significant impact on the LPO business in many countries. To prevent the virus from spreading, the companies have returned their employees to their homes. The LPO industry is expected to develop by a large percentage in the coming fiscal year, which will have a significant impact on the country’s economic trade. COVID has hampered services on a daily basis.

The government responds to the COVID 19 pandemic by enacting a number of regulatory measures. It has supplied valuable policy and measure information. The government’s policies also provide information on temporary trade measures imposed as a result of the pandemic.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide legal process outsourcing market has been segmented into components, organization size, and service location.

By component, the Legal Process Outsourcing Market Analysis has been segmented into Software and Services.

By organization size, the global legal process outsourcing market has been segmented into Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

By service location, the global legal process outsourcing market has been segmented into On-Shore Outsourcing and Offshore Outsourcing.

Regional Analysis

North America to Dominate the Global Market

North America is recognized as the primary producer of LPO, accounting for the majority of the market share. Because of the outsourcing of electronic elements with a big amount of data and metadata, this region has a high demand. The legal process outsourcing market share in Europe projects out and is predicted to expand during the forecast period. The largest CAGR is predicted in Asia Pacific rising markets such as China, India, and Japan, and legal process outsourcing organizations are interested in targeting these areas to suit the demands and requirements of the customer. Globally, the legal process outsourcing market is estimated to reach USD 25 billion by 2023, growing at a 26 percent CAGR between 2017 and 2023. In the historical period of South Africa, which is the destination of LPO enterprises, the Middle East and Africa demonstrate demand as well as growth.

Key Players

Legal process outsourcing market main players include Clutch Group, Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC (US), Infosys Limited (India), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Capgemini SE (France), Capita (UK), Mindcrest (US), QuisLex, Inc. (US), UnitedLex Corporation (US), and many others.

