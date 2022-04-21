Chloropicrin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Chloropicrin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Picric Acid Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chloropicrin include Trinity Manufacturing, Drexel Chemical Co., ASHTA Chemicals, Dow AgroSciences and Medical Isotopes, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chloropicrin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chloropicrin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chloropicrin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Picric Acid Method

Nitromethane Method

Global Chloropicrin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chloropicrin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soil Fumigant

Greenhouses

Control of Fungi and Nematodes

Global Chloropicrin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chloropicrin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chloropicrin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chloropicrin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chloropicrin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Chloropicrin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trinity Manufacturing

Drexel Chemical Co.

ASHTA Chemicals

Dow AgroSciences

Medical Isotopes, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chloropicrin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chloropicrin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chloropicrin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chloropicrin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chloropicrin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chloropicrin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chloropicrin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chloropicrin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chloropicrin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chloropicrin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chloropicrin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chloropicrin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chloropicrin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chloropicrin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chloropicrin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chloropicrin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Chloropicrin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Picric Acid Method

4.1.3 Nitromethane Method

