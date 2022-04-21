Thermal Bonding Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Thermal Bonding Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic TBF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Bonding Film include 3M, BASF, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ashland, Inc, Bemis Associates Inc., DuPont and Rogers Corp. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Bonding Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Bonding Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Thermal Bonding Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic TBF

TPU Film

PI Thermal Mucosa

Thermoset TBF

Global Thermal Bonding Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Thermal Bonding Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Electronics

Consumer and Industrial Electronics

LED Lighting

Medical

Others

Global Thermal Bonding Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Thermal Bonding Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Bonding Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Bonding Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Bonding Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Thermal Bonding Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

BASF

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland, Inc

Bemis Associates Inc.

DuPont

Rogers Corp

