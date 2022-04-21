News

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore31 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read

2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Esterification Type
  • Transesterification Type

 

Segment by Application

  • Paints And Coatings
  • Adhesive And Sealants
  • Fiber Treatment Agents
  • Others

By Company

  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evonik
  • NOF Corporation
  • BASF Group
  • MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL
  • Kyoeisha Chemical
  • Fushun Anxin Chemical
  • Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Esterification Type
1.2.3 Transesterification Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints And Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesive And Sealants
1.3.4 Fiber Treatment Agents
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production
2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Sales by Region

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore31 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Lignin and Lignin-Based Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

January 15, 2022

2022-2027 Global and Regional Viscose Filament Yarns Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

3 weeks ago

Global Anti-Glare Laptop Screen Protectors Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Company Overview, Development, Growth, and Forecast till 2027

December 16, 2021

Digital Crosspoint Switch Market including top key players Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor

December 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button