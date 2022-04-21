Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate
2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Esterification Type
- Transesterification Type
Segment by Application
- Paints And Coatings
- Adhesive And Sealants
- Fiber Treatment Agents
- Others
By Company
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Evonik
- NOF Corporation
- BASF Group
- MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL
- Kyoeisha Chemical
- Fushun Anxin Chemical
- Shanghai Hechuang Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Esterification Type
1.2.3 Transesterification Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints And Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesive And Sealants
1.3.4 Fiber Treatment Agents
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production
2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Sales by Region
