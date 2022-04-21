News

Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyether Block Amide

Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyamide 11 Elastomer
  • Polyamide 12 Elastomer
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Industrial Application
  • Medical Industrial
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

By Company

  • Arkema
  • EVONIK
  • EMS
  • UBE

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyamide 11 Elastomer
1.2.3 Polyamide 12 Elastomer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Application
1.3.3 Medical Industrial
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Production
2.1 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

