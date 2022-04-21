Fuming Nitric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fuming Nitric Acid
The global Fuming Nitric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fuming Nitric Acid include CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM, Orica, Nutrien, SBU Azot, OCI and LSB Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fuming Nitric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct Method
- Indirect Method
- Hyperazeotropic Distillation
Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Strong Oxidant
- Dye
- Nitration
- Rocket Fuel
- Others
Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fuming Nitric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fuming Nitric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fuming Nitric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Fuming Nitric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CF Industries Holdings
- Yara
- EuroChem
- URALCHEM
- Orica
- Nutrien
- SBU Azot
- OCI
- LSB Industries
- Dyno Nobel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fuming Nitric Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fuming Nitric Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fuming Nitric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fuming Nitric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fuming Nitric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fuming Nitric Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuming Nitric Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fuming Nitric Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuming Nitric Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
