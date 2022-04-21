News

Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-Corrosion Coating

Anti-Corrosion Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Water-Based Coating
  • Solvent-Based Coating
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Marine
  • Containers
  • Offshore Constructions
  • Chemical Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • AkzoNobel
  • PPG
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Henkel
  • Valspar
  • Jotun
  • RPM International
  • Nippon Paint
  • BASF
  • Chugoku
  • Hempel
  • Axalta
  • Sika
  • Kansai Paint
  • KCC Corporation
  • 3M
  • HB Fuller
  • Carpoly
  • Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
  • Shawcor
  • Shanghai Coatings
  • Xiangjiang Paint
  • SK KAKEN
  • Tiannucoating
  • DAW SE
  • Cromology
  • Baotashan
  • Twin Tigers Coatings
  • Jangsu Lanling Group
  • Qilushuiqi
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Coating
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Coating
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Marine
1.3.3 Containers
1.3.4 Offshore Constructions
1.3.5 Chemical Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production
2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

