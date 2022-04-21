Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anti-Corrosion Coating
Anti-Corrosion Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Corrosion Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Water-Based Coating
- Solvent-Based Coating
- Others
Segment by Application
- Marine
- Containers
- Offshore Constructions
- Chemical Industrial
- Others
By Company
- AkzoNobel
- PPG
- Sherwin-Williams
- Henkel
- Valspar
- Jotun
- RPM International
- Nippon Paint
- BASF
- Chugoku
- Hempel
- Axalta
- Sika
- Kansai Paint
- KCC Corporation
- 3M
- HB Fuller
- Carpoly
- Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
- Shawcor
- Shanghai Coatings
- Xiangjiang Paint
- SK KAKEN
- Tiannucoating
- DAW SE
- Cromology
- Baotashan
- Twin Tigers Coatings
- Jangsu Lanling Group
- Qilushuiqi
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based Coating
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Coating
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Marine
1.3.3 Containers
1.3.4 Offshore Constructions
1.3.5 Chemical Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production
2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
