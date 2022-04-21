Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA)
The global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) include NISSO FINE CO.,LTD, Mitsuboshi Chemical Co.,Ltd., FUTOH CHEMICALS CO., LTD, Changzhou Sunlight Pharmaceutical, Anyang Huaying Fine Chemical Industry, Hubei Deli New Material, Anhui Jin’ao Chemical and TCI Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 99%
- 98-99%
Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Intermediates
- Dye Intermediates
- Other
Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NISSO FINE CO.,LTD
- Mitsuboshi Chemical Co.,Ltd.
- FUTOH CHEMICALS CO., LTD
- Changzhou Sunlight Pharmaceutical
- Anyang Huaying Fine Chemical Industry
- Hubei Deli New Material
- Anhui Jin’ao Chemical
- TCI Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Para-aminobenzoic Acid(PABA) Companies
