PVC Foam Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PVC Foam Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Decorative PVC Foam Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Foam Board include 3A Composites, Stadur, Armacell, Regal Plastics, R.L. Adams Plastics, Gilman Brothers Company, Biopac India Corporation Ltd. and Hartman HartBoard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Foam Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Foam Board Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PVC Foam Board Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Decorative PVC Foam Board

Skinning PVC Foam Board

Closed – Cell PVC Foam Board

Celuka PVC Foam Board

Global PVC Foam Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PVC Foam Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Building and Construction

Commercial Transportation

Industrial

Global PVC Foam Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PVC Foam Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Foam Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Foam Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Foam Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PVC Foam Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3A Composites

Stadur

Armacell

Regal Plastics

R.L. Adams Plastics

Gilman Brothers Company

Biopac India Corporation Ltd.

Hartman HartBoard

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Foam Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Foam Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Foam Board Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Foam Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Foam Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Foam Board Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Foam Board Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Foam Board Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Foam Board Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Foam Board Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Foam Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Foam Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Foam Board Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Foam Board Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Foam Board Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Foam Board Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Materials – Global PVC Foam Board Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

