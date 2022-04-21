PVC Foam Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PVC Foam Board Market
The global PVC Foam Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Decorative PVC Foam Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Foam Board include 3A Composites, Stadur, Armacell, Regal Plastics, R.L. Adams Plastics, Gilman Brothers Company, Biopac India Corporation Ltd. and Hartman HartBoard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Foam Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Foam Board Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PVC Foam Board Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- Decorative PVC Foam Board
- Skinning PVC Foam Board
- Closed – Cell PVC Foam Board
- Celuka PVC Foam Board
Global PVC Foam Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PVC Foam Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Commercial Transportation
- Industrial
Global PVC Foam Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PVC Foam Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVC Foam Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVC Foam Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVC Foam Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies PVC Foam Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3A Composites
- Stadur
- Armacell
- Regal Plastics
- R.L. Adams Plastics
- Gilman Brothers Company
- Biopac India Corporation Ltd.
- Hartman HartBoard
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Foam Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Foam Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Foam Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Foam Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Foam Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Foam Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Foam Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Foam Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Foam Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Foam Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Foam Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Foam Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Foam Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Foam Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Foam Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Foam Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Materials – Global PVC Foam Board Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
