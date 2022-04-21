News

Global Flocculant Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flocculant

Flocculant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flocculant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Inorganic Flocculant
  • Organic Flocculant
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Water Treatment
  • Oil and Gas
  • Minerals Extraction
  • Paper
  • Other

By Company

  • SNF Group
  • Kemira
  • Solenis
  • Ecolab
  • Chemtrade Logistics
  • Feralco Group
  • Grupo Bauminas
  • SUEZ Group
  • Jianheng Industry
  • Changlong Tech
  • USALCO
  • Shandong Sanfeng Group
  • Holland Company
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals
  • Ixom
  • Venator
  • PVS Chemicals
  • PT Lautan Luas Tbk
  • Taki Chemical
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Affinity Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South America
  • Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flocculant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flocculant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inorganic Flocculant
1.2.3 Organic Flocculant
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flocculant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Minerals Extraction
1.3.5 Paper
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flocculant Production
2.1 Global Flocculant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flocculant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flocculant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flocculant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flocculant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South America
2.9 Southeast Asia
3 Global Flocculant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flocculant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flocculant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flocculant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flocculant Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Flocculant Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Flocculant by Region (2023-2028)

