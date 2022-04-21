News

Graphene Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Graphene Composites Market

The global Graphene Composites market was valued at 9723.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20000 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Graphene Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphene Composites include Angstron Materials, Grafoid, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, XG Sciences, 2D Carbon Tech, Applied Graphene Materials, BGT Materials Limited and Deyang Carbonene Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphene Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphene Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphene Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Graphene Oxide
  • Graphene Film
  • Graphene Nanoplatelets

Global Graphene Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphene Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Paints and Coatings
  • Energy Storage
  • Electronics and Semiconductors
  • Photovoltaics
  • Healthcare
  • Textile Industry

Global Graphene Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphene Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Graphene Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Graphene Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Graphene Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Graphene Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Angstron Materials
  • Grafoid
  • Graphenea
  • Haydale Graphene Industries
  • XG Sciences
  • 2D Carbon Tech
  • Applied Graphene Materials
  • BGT Materials Limited
  • Deyang Carbonene Tech
  • Graphene Nanochem
  • Group NanoXplore
  • Ningbo Morsh
  • Power Booster
  • The Sixth Element
  • Vorbeck
  • Wuxi Graphene Film.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphene Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphene Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphene Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphene Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphene Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphene Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphene Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphene Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphene Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphene Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphene Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphene Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphene Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphene Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphene Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphene Composites Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

