GRP Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global GRP Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial GRP Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GRP Pipe include Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco, Ershing, Sarplast, HOBAS and ZCL Composites Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GRP Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GRP Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GRP Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial GRP Pipe

Decorative GRP Pipe

Global GRP Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GRP Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Fuel Handling

Marine Offshore

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others

Global GRP Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GRP Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GRP Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GRP Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies GRP Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies GRP Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amaintit

Future Pipe Industries

HengRun Group

China National Building Material Company

National Oilwell Varco

Ershing

Sarplast

HOBAS

ZCL Composites Inc.

Fibrex

Enduro

Flowtite

Beetle Plastics

ECC Corrosion

Augusta Fiberglass

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

FRP SYSTEMS

Composites USA

Plasticon Composites

Industrial Plastic Systems

AL-FLA Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 GRP Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GRP Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global GRP Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GRP Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global GRP Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top GRP Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global GRP Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global GRP Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global GRP Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers GRP Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GRP Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global GRP Pipe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial GRP Pipe

4.1.3 Decorative GRP Pipe

4.2 By Type – Global GRP Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

