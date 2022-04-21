GRP Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
GRP Pipe
The global GRP Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial GRP Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GRP Pipe include Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco, Ershing, Sarplast, HOBAS and ZCL Composites Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GRP Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GRP Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GRP Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial GRP Pipe
- Decorative GRP Pipe
Global GRP Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GRP Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- Fuel Handling
- Marine Offshore
- Construction
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Global GRP Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global GRP Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies GRP Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies GRP Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies GRP Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies GRP Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amaintit
- Future Pipe Industries
- HengRun Group
- China National Building Material Company
- National Oilwell Varco
- Ershing
- Sarplast
- HOBAS
- ZCL Composites Inc.
- Fibrex
- Enduro
- Flowtite
- Beetle Plastics
- ECC Corrosion
- Augusta Fiberglass
- Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
- FRP SYSTEMS
- Composites USA
- Plasticon Composites
- Industrial Plastic Systems
- AL-FLA Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GRP Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GRP Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GRP Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GRP Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GRP Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GRP Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GRP Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GRP Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GRP Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GRP Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GRP Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GRP Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GRP Pipe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global GRP Pipe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial GRP Pipe
4.1.3 Decorative GRP Pipe
4.2 By Type – Global GRP Pipe Revenue & Forecasts
