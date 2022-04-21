Global PTFE Membrane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PTFE Membrane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTFE Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane

Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Filtration

Electric & Electronics

Medical

Textile

Automotive

Others

By Company

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Gore

Donaldson

Sumitomo Electric

Pall

Markel Corporation

PIL

Taconic

Layne

Porex

Zeus

Chukoh

Xinxing Fenghua

Tongda

Nitto Denko

Shanghai JINYOU Fluorine Materials

Ningbo Dengyue New Material Technology

Ningbo Changqi Porous Membrane Technology

MicroVENT

Dongyang Jinlong Filter

Zhejiang Jiari Fluoroplastic

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PTFE Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PTFE Membrane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane

1.2.3 Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PTFE Membrane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Filtration

1.3.3 Electric & Electronics

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PTFE Membrane Production

2.1 Global PTFE Membrane Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PTFE Membrane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PTFE Membrane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PTFE Membrane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PTFE Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PTFE Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PTFE Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PTFE Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PTFE Membrane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PTFE Membrane Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PTFE Membrane Sales by Region (2017-2022)

