Regenerated Cellulose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Regenerated Cellulose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Viscose Type Fibres Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Regenerated Cellulose include Metabolix Inc., BASF SE, Corbion NV(PURAC), Natureworks LLC, Biome Technologies PLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Plantic Technologies Limited, Bio-On SRL. and Meredian Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Regenerated Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Viscose Type Fibres

Lyocell Type Fibres

Highly Oriented Fibres

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Fibers

Agriculture

Others

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Regenerated Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Regenerated Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Regenerated Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Regenerated Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metabolix Inc.

BASF SE

Corbion NV(PURAC)

Natureworks LLC

Biome Technologies PLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Plantic Technologies Limited

Bio-On SRL.

Meredian Inc.

Tianan Biologic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Regenerated Cellulose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Regenerated Cellulose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Regenerated Cellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Regenerated Cellulose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Regenerated Cellulose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Regenerated Cellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Regenerated Cellulose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Regenerated Cellulose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Regenerated Cellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Regenerated Cellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Regenerated Cellulose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Regenerated Cellulose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Regenerated Cellulose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Regenerated Cellulose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

