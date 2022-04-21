Structural Composite Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Structural Composite Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fire-resistant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Composite Materials include 3A Composites, Yaret Industrial Grou, Jyi Shyang Industrial, Alstrong, AAP, Arconic, SAE International, Innovative Composite Engineering and Composites Universal Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Structural Composite Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Composite Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fire-resistant

Anti-bacterial

Anti-static

Global Structural Composite Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Building and Construction

Commercial Transportation

Global Structural Composite Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Composite Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Composite Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structural Composite Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Structural Composite Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3A Composites

Yaret Industrial Grou

Jyi Shyang Industrial

Alstrong

AAP

Arconic

SAE International

Innovative Composite Engineering

Composites Universal Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Composite Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Structural Composite Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Structural Composite Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Structural Composite Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Structural Composite Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Structural Composite Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Composite Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Structural Composite Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Structural Composite Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Structural Composite Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Structural Composite Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Composite Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Composite Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Composite Materials Players in Global Market

