News

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read

The global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Varnish Makers & Paints Naphtha Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents include W.M. Barr & Company Inc., Noco Energy Corporation, Ganga Rasayanie(P) Ltd, Gotham Industries, Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company, Recochem Inc., Haltermann Carless, Exxonmobil Chemical and SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Varnish Makers & Paints Naphtha
  • Mineral Spirits
  • Hexane
  • Heptane
  • Others

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Cleaning & Degreasing
  • Adhesives
  • Aerosols
  • Rubber & Polymer

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • W.M. Barr & Company Inc.
  • Noco Energy Corporation
  • Ganga Rasayanie(P) Ltd
  • Gotham Industries
  • Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company
  • Recochem Inc.
  • Haltermann Carless
  • Exxonmobil Chemical
  • SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Blood Bank Analyzers Market Witness Stunning Growth By 2028 | Abbott, Beckman Coulter, BD

December 27, 2021

Aerogels Market Size with Latest Trends 2022 | Industry Updates with Covid-19 Impact, Business Leading Players, Forthcoming Developments, Historical Analysis and Market Shares

January 28, 2022

Hair and Scalp Care Products Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sephora, LOREAL, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder

December 22, 2021

2022-2027 Global and Regional Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

February 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button