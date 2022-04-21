Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Varnish Makers & Paints Naphtha Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents include W.M. Barr & Company Inc., Noco Energy Corporation, Ganga Rasayanie(P) Ltd, Gotham Industries, Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company, Recochem Inc., Haltermann Carless, Exxonmobil Chemical and SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Varnish Makers & Paints Naphtha

Mineral Spirits

Hexane

Heptane

Others

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubber & Polymer

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

W.M. Barr & Company Inc.

Noco Energy Corporation

Ganga Rasayanie(P) Ltd

Gotham Industries

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company

Recochem Inc.

Haltermann Carless

Exxonmobil Chemical

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Players in Global Market

