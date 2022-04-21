M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) market was valued at 479 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 611.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber Grade M-phenylene diamine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of M-phenylene diamine(MPD) include DuPont, Amino-Chem, Hongguang and Tianjiayi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the M-phenylene diamine(MPD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)
- Fiber Grade M-phenylene diamine
- Tech Grade M-phenylene diamine
Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- M-dihydroxybenzene
- Epoxy Resin Curing Agent
- Aramid Fiber
- Dyes
- Others
Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies M-phenylene diamine(MPD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies M-phenylene diamine(MPD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies M-phenylene diamine(MPD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies M-phenylene diamine(MPD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DuPont
- Amino-Chem
- Hongguang
- Tianjiayi Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Grade
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-phenylene diamine(MPD) Companies
