Fiber Intermediates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Fiber Intermediates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paraxylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiber Intermediates include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Invista, Fiber Intermediate Products Company(FIPCO), Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, DOW Chemical company, Diacel Chemical, Nylacast Limited Company and SunAllomer Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiber Intermediates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiber Intermediates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fiber Intermediates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paraxylene
- Orthoxylene
- TPA
- Caprolactam
- Toluene
- Polyethylene
- Others
Global Fiber Intermediates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fiber Intermediates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Bactericides
- Spandex Fibers
- Antifreezers
- Others
Global Fiber Intermediates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fiber Intermediates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fiber Intermediates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fiber Intermediates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fiber Intermediates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Fiber Intermediates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Invista
- Fiber Intermediate Products Company(FIPCO)
- Reliance Industries Limited
- BASF SE
- DOW Chemical company
- Diacel Chemical
- Nylacast Limited Company
- SunAllomer Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Intermediates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiber Intermediates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiber Intermediates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiber Intermediates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiber Intermediates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiber Intermediates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Intermediates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiber Intermediates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiber Intermediates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiber Intermediates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiber Intermediates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Intermediates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Intermediates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Intermediates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Intermediates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Intermediates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/