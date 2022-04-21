News

Oilfield Biocides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oilfield Biocides market was valued at 338.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 495.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Glutaraldehyde Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Biocides include Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay SA, AkzoNobel N.V., Nalco Holding Company, ICL Industrial Products, Lonza, Troy Corporation and ThorGmbh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oilfield Biocides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Biocides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oilfield Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Glutaraldehyde
  • DBNPA
  • THPS
  • Chlorine
  • Quaternary Ammonium

Global Oilfield Biocides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oilfield Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Drilling
  • Production
  • Fracturing
  • Completion
  • Others

Global Oilfield Biocides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oilfield Biocides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Oilfield Biocides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Oilfield Biocides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Oilfield Biocides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Oilfield Biocides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Dow Chemical Company
  • BASF SE
  • Solvay SA
  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • Nalco Holding Company
  • ICL Industrial Products
  • Lonza
  • Troy Corporation
  • ThorGmbh
  • Lnxess
  • Clariant
  • Albemarle
  • DuPont
  • Kemira Oyj
  • GE(Baker Hughes)
  • Bio Chemical
  • Xingyuan Chemistry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oilfield Biocides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oilfield Biocides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oilfield Biocides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oilfield Biocides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oilfield Biocides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oilfield Biocides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oilfield Biocides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oilfield Biocides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oilfield Biocides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oilfield Biocides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oilfield Biocides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Biocides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Biocides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Biocides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oilfield Biocides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Biocides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

