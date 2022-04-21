Industrial Gear Oils Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Industrial Gear Oils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mineral Industrial Gear Oils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Gear Oils include ADDINOL Lube Oil GmbH, Advanced Lubrication Specialties, Afton Chemical Corporation, Amalie Oil Company, Bechem Lubrication Technology, LLC, Chem Arrow Corporation, CLC Lubricants, Inc., D-A Lubricant Company, Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Gear Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Gear Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mineral Industrial Gear Oils
- Synthetic Industrial Gear Oils
- Worm Gear Oils
Global Industrial Gear Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Manufacturing Industry
- Steel Industry
- Mining
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Energy
- Others
Global Industrial Gear Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Gear Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Gear Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Gear Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Industrial Gear Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ADDINOL Lube Oil GmbH
- Advanced Lubrication Specialties
- Afton Chemical Corporation
- Amalie Oil Company
- Bechem Lubrication Technology, LLC
- Chem Arrow Corporation
- CLC Lubricants, Inc.
- D-A Lubricant Company, Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Fuchs Lubricants Co.
- GMC Oil Company
- LOTOS Company
- Lubricating Specialties Company
- Lubrication Engineers, Inc.
- Lubrita Company
- Lubrizol Corporation
- North Sea Lubricants B.V.
- Phillips 66 Lubricants
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Gear Oils Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Gear Oils Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Gear Oils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Gear Oils Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Gear Oils Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Gear Oils Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Gear Oils Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Gear Oils Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Gear Oils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Gear Oils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Gear Oils Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Oils Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Gear Oils Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Oils Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
