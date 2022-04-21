Industrial Gear Oils Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Industrial Gear Oils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Industrial Gear Oils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Gear Oils include ADDINOL Lube Oil GmbH, Advanced Lubrication Specialties, Afton Chemical Corporation, Amalie Oil Company, Bechem Lubrication Technology, LLC, Chem Arrow Corporation, CLC Lubricants, Inc., D-A Lubricant Company, Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Gear Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Gear Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Industrial Gear Oils

Synthetic Industrial Gear Oils

Worm Gear Oils

Global Industrial Gear Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing Industry

Steel Industry

Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Energy

Others

Global Industrial Gear Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Gear Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Gear Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Gear Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial Gear Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADDINOL Lube Oil GmbH

Advanced Lubrication Specialties

Afton Chemical Corporation

Amalie Oil Company

Bechem Lubrication Technology, LLC

Chem Arrow Corporation

CLC Lubricants, Inc.

D-A Lubricant Company, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fuchs Lubricants Co.

GMC Oil Company

LOTOS Company

Lubricating Specialties Company

Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

Lubrita Company

Lubrizol Corporation

North Sea Lubricants B.V.

Phillips 66 Lubricants

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Gear Oils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Gear Oils Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Gear Oils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Gear Oils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Gear Oils Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Gear Oils Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Gear Oils Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Gear Oils Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Gear Oils Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Gear Oils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Gear Oils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Gear Oils Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Oils Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Gear Oils Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Oils Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

