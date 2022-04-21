Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medical Adhesives and Sealants market was valued at 7342 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Adhesives and Sealants include 3M, Adhesion Biomedical, Bostik Ltd., Henkel AG & Company, B. Braun Melsungen, CryoLife, Inc., Itac Ltd., Ethicon Inc. and Chemence Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Adhesives and Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Silicone

Rubber

Others

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Appliance Bonding

Surgery

Wound Dressings

Other

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Adhesion Biomedical

Bostik Ltd.

Henkel AG & Company

B. Braun Melsungen

CryoLife, Inc.

Itac Ltd.

Ethicon Inc.

Chemence Ltd.

Covidien Ltd.

GluStitch Inc.

Cyberbond LLC

Adhezion Biomedical

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

GEM S.r.l

Meyer-Haake Gmbh

Biocoral, Inc

Scapa Healthcare

Lohmann GmbH

Mercator Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Adhesives and Sealants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Adhesives and Sealants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Players in Global Market

