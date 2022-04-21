Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Medical Adhesives and Sealants market was valued at 7342 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Adhesives and Sealants include 3M, Adhesion Biomedical, Bostik Ltd., Henkel AG & Company, B. Braun Melsungen, CryoLife, Inc., Itac Ltd., Ethicon Inc. and Chemence Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Adhesives and Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
- Acrylic
- Silicone
- Rubber
- Others
Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Appliance Bonding
- Surgery
- Wound Dressings
- Other
Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Adhesives and Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Adhesion Biomedical
- Bostik Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Company
- B. Braun Melsungen
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Itac Ltd.
- Ethicon Inc.
- Chemence Ltd.
- Covidien Ltd.
- GluStitch Inc.
- Cyberbond LLC
- Adhezion Biomedical
- Cohera Medical, Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- GEM S.r.l
- Meyer-Haake Gmbh
- Biocoral, Inc
- Scapa Healthcare
- Lohmann GmbH
- Mercator Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Adhesives and Sealants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Adhesives and Sealants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Players in Global Market
