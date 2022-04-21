News

Molded Graphite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Molded Graphite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Graphite Rods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molded Graphite include SGL Group, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, GrafTech, Nippon Carbon, IBIDEN, Morgan, Graphite India Ltd and SEC Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molded Graphite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molded Graphite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Molded Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Graphite Rods
  • Graphite Blocks

Global Molded Graphite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Molded Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Machine Graphite Molds
  • Machined Graphite Parts
  • Automotive
  • EDM Graphite Electrode
  • High Temperature Furnace

Global Molded Graphite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Molded Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Molded Graphite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Molded Graphite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Molded Graphite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Molded Graphite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • SGL Group
  • Tokai Carbon
  • Mersen
  • GrafTech
  • Nippon Carbon
  • IBIDEN
  • Morgan
  • Graphite India Ltd
  • SEC Carbon
  • Schunk
  • Toyo Tanso
  • DaTong XinCheng
  • Fangda Carbon
  • Weihou Carbon
  • Weiji Carbon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molded Graphite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molded Graphite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molded Graphite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molded Graphite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molded Graphite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molded Graphite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molded Graphite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molded Graphite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molded Graphite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molded Graphite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molded Graphite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molded Graphite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molded Graphite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Graphite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molded Graphite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Graphite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Molded Graphite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

