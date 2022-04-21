XPP Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global XPP Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-density XPP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of XPP Foam include BASF, Borealis, Braskem, Mitsui Chemicals, Toray Industries, DS Smith, JSP Corporation and NMC SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the XPP Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global XPP Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global XPP Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-density XPP

High-density XPP

Global XPP Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global XPP Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transport

Packaging

Building and Construction

Global XPP Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global XPP Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies XPP Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies XPP Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies XPP Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies XPP Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Borealis

Braskem

Mitsui Chemicals

Toray Industries

DS Smith

JSP Corporation

NMC SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 XPP Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global XPP Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global XPP Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global XPP Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global XPP Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global XPP Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top XPP Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global XPP Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global XPP Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global XPP Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global XPP Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 XPP Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers XPP Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 XPP Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 XPP Foam Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 XPP Foam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global XPP Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Low-density XPP

4.1.3 High-density XPP

4.2 By Type – Global XPP Foam Revenue & Forecasts

