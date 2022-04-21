Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Universal Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) include Toray, SKC Films, DuPont Teijin Films, Mitsubishi, Polyplex, Kolon, Jindal, JBF and SRF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Universal Film
- Electrical Insulating Film
- Capacitor Film
- Laminating Film
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Industrial & Specialties
- Electrical
- Imaging
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray
- SKC Films
- DuPont Teijin Films
- Mitsubishi
- Polyplex
- Kolon
- Jindal
- JBF
- SRF
- Terphane
- Uflex
- PT Trias Sentosa
- Polinas
- Coveme
- Jiangsu Shuangxing
- Jiangsu Xingye
- Kanghui Petrochemical
- Ouya(Cifu)
- Billion Indusrial Hildings
- Ningbo Jinyuan
- Shaoxing Weiming
- Shaoxing Xiangyu
- DDN
- Jianyuanchun
- Fuweifilm
- Qiangmeng Industry
- Jiangsu Yuxing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Product Type
