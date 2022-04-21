Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Universal Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) include Toray, SKC Films, DuPont Teijin Films, Mitsubishi, Polyplex, Kolon, Jindal, JBF and SRF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Industrial & Specialties

Electrical

Imaging

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

SKC Films

DuPont Teijin Films

Mitsubishi

Polyplex

Kolon

Jindal

JBF

SRF

Terphane

Uflex

PT Trias Sentosa

Polinas

Coveme

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Jiangsu Xingye

Kanghui Petrochemical

Ouya(Cifu)

Billion Indusrial Hildings

Ningbo Jinyuan

Shaoxing Weiming

Shaoxing Xiangyu

DDN

Jianyuanchun

Fuweifilm

Qiangmeng Industry

Jiangsu Yuxing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Product Type

