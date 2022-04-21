Adhesive Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Adhesive Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Viscose Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Fibers include BEAVERLOC, Grilon, Lenzing, Sanyou-chem, Edilteco, Goonveanfibres, Beiersdorf, 3M and Smith & Nephew, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesive Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adhesive Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Viscose Fiber

Rich Fiber

Viscose Silk

Viscose Strong Wire

Global Adhesive Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adhesive Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Tire Industry

Global Adhesive Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Adhesive Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesive Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Adhesive Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BEAVERLOC

Grilon

Lenzing

Sanyou-chem

Edilteco

Goonveanfibres

Beiersdorf

3M

Smith & Nephew

Yunnan Baiyao

ConvaTec

Lohmann & Rauscher

Acelity

Nanjing Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

