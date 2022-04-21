Adhesive Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Adhesive Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Viscose Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Fibers include BEAVERLOC, Grilon, Lenzing, Sanyou-chem, Edilteco, Goonveanfibres, Beiersdorf, 3M and Smith & Nephew, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Adhesive Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ordinary Viscose Fiber
- Rich Fiber
- Viscose Silk
- Viscose Strong Wire
Global Adhesive Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Adhesive Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Tire Industry
Global Adhesive Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Adhesive Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Adhesive Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Adhesive Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Adhesive Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Adhesive Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BEAVERLOC
- Grilon
- Lenzing
- Sanyou-chem
- Edilteco
- Goonveanfibres
- Beiersdorf
- 3M
- Smith & Nephew
- Yunnan Baiyao
- ConvaTec
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- Acelity
- Nanjing Chemical Fibre
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive Fibers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive Fibers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive Fibers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive Fibers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive Fibers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive Fibers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive Fibers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive Fibers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Fibers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive Fibers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Fibers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Adhesive Fibers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
