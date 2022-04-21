Glass-Ceramics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Glass-Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Numerous Silicate Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass-Ceramics include Corning, Schott, British Glass, Elan Technology, Ohara Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass, ILVA Glass SpA, Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic and Huzhou Tahsiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass-Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass-Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass-Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Numerous Silicate Based
- Metal Hydrometallurgy
Global Glass-Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass-Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ceramic matrix composites
- Cooktops
- Household Appliance
- Building
- Other
Global Glass-Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass-Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass-Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass-Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass-Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Glass-Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corning
- Schott
- British Glass
- Elan Technology
- Ohara Corporation
- Nippon Electric Glass
- ILVA Glass SpA
- Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic
- Huzhou Tahsiang
- Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial
- Fast East Opto
- Jingniu Crystallite
- Vetrotech Saint-Gobain
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass-Ceramics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass-Ceramics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass-Ceramics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass-Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass-Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass-Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass-Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass-Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass-Ceramics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass-Ceramics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass-Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass-Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass-Ceramics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass-Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass-Ceramics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass-Ceramics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass-Ceramics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
