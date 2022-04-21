Glass-Ceramics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glass-Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Numerous Silicate Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass-Ceramics include Corning, Schott, British Glass, Elan Technology, Ohara Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass, ILVA Glass SpA, Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic and Huzhou Tahsiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass-Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass-Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass-Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Numerous Silicate Based

Metal Hydrometallurgy

Global Glass-Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass-Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ceramic matrix composites

Cooktops

Household Appliance

Building

Other

Global Glass-Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass-Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass-Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass-Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass-Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glass-Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corning

Schott

British Glass

Elan Technology

Ohara Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass

ILVA Glass SpA

Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic

Huzhou Tahsiang

Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial

Fast East Opto

Jingniu Crystallite

Vetrotech Saint-Gobain

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass-Ceramics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass-Ceramics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass-Ceramics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass-Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass-Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass-Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass-Ceramics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass-Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass-Ceramics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass-Ceramics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass-Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass-Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass-Ceramics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass-Ceramics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass-Ceramics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass-Ceramics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass-Ceramics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

