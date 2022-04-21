Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) market was valued at 578.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 852.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Resin Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) include DOW, Arkema, Nippon Shokubai, Novista, Sundow Polymers, Showa Denko, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical, Weifang Yaxing Chemical and Shandong Gaoxin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Resin Type

Elastomer Rubber Type

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PVC Modifier

Electronics

Rubber

Paint and Coating

Packing

Others

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW

Arkema

Nippon Shokubai

Novista

Sundow Polymers

Showa Denko

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

Weifang Yaxing Chemical

Shandong Gaoxin Chemical

Hangzhou Keli Chemical

Shandong Xuye New Materials

S&E Specialty Polymers

Shandong Xiangsheng Plastic Industry

Weifang Daqian Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Companies

