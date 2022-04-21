Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) market was valued at 578.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 852.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Resin Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) include DOW, Arkema, Nippon Shokubai, Novista, Sundow Polymers, Showa Denko, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical, Weifang Yaxing Chemical and Shandong Gaoxin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermoplastic Resin Type
- Elastomer Rubber Type
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PVC Modifier
- Electronics
- Rubber
- Paint and Coating
- Packing
- Others
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DOW
- Arkema
- Nippon Shokubai
- Novista
- Sundow Polymers
- Showa Denko
- Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical
- Weifang Yaxing Chemical
- Shandong Gaoxin Chemical
- Hangzhou Keli Chemical
- Shandong Xuye New Materials
- S&E Specialty Polymers
- Shandong Xiangsheng Plastic Industry
- Weifang Daqian Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorinated Polyethylene(CPE) Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/