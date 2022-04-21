Electric Submersible Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electric Submersible Cable market was valued at 4917.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6018.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ESP Flat Power Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Submersible Cable include GE(Baker Hughes), Schlumberger, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Siemens, Borets, Halliburton, The Kerite Company and Havells, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Submersible Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Submersible Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Electric Submersible Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ESP Flat Power Cable

ESP Round Power Cable

Global Electric Submersible Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Electric Submersible Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Construction

Others

Global Electric Submersible Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Electric Submersible Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Submersible Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Submersible Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Submersible Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Electric Submersible Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE(Baker Hughes)

Schlumberger

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Siemens

Borets

Halliburton

The Kerite Company

Havells

Jainson Cables

V-GUARD INDUSTRIES

Superstar Cables

Southwire Company

Alkhoorayef Petroleum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Submersible Cable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Submersible Cable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Submersible Cable Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Submersible Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Submersible Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Submersible Cable Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Submersible Cable Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Submersible Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Submersible Cable Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Submersible Cable Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Submersible Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Submersible Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Submersible Cable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Submersible Cable Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Submersible Cable Companies

