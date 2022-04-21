Acrylic Ester Copolymer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Acrylic Ester Copolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methyl Acrylate Copolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Ester Copolymer include BASF, Arkema, Nippon Shokubai, Mitsubishi Chem, LG Chem, Evonik Industries, Dow Chemical Company, Hexion and OJSC Sibur, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Ester Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Ester Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Ester Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methyl Acrylate Copolymer

Ethyl Acrylate Copolymer

Butyl Acrylate Copolymer

Global Acrylic Ester Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Ester Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Textiles

Construction

Industrial

Others

Global Acrylic Ester Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Ester Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Ester Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Ester Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Ester Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Acrylic Ester Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Arkema

Nippon Shokubai

Mitsubishi Chem

LG Chem

Evonik Industries

Dow Chemical Company

Hexion

OJSC Sibur

Sasol

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

