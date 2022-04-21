Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Antiseptics & Disinfectants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antiseptics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antiseptics & Disinfectants include 3M Company, Abc Compounding, Advanced Sterilization Products, American Biotech Labs, Angelini Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health and Carefusion Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antiseptics & Disinfectants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antiseptics

Disinfectants

Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Metal Processing

Ship Industry

Food Industry

Daily Necessities

Others

Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Abc Compounding

Advanced Sterilization Products

American Biotech Labs

Angelini Pharma Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Bio-Cide International Inc.

Cardinal Health

Carefusion Corp.

Clorox Company, The

Novartis Ag

Nyco Products Co.

Palmero Health Care

Procter & Gamble Company

Professional Disposables International Inc.(Pdi)

Pure Bioscience

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Safetec Of America Inc.

Sciessent Llc

Sealed Air Corp.

Stepan Company

Sterilex Corp.

Steris Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veridien Corp.

Virox Technologies Inc.

Wellspring Pharmaceutical Corp.

Xttrium Laboratories

Zep Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antiseptics & Disinfectants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antiseptics & Disinfectants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Companies

