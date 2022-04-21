Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antiseptics & Disinfectants
The global Antiseptics & Disinfectants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antiseptics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antiseptics & Disinfectants include 3M Company, Abc Compounding, Advanced Sterilization Products, American Biotech Labs, Angelini Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health and Carefusion Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antiseptics & Disinfectants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Antiseptics
- Disinfectants
Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- Metal Processing
- Ship Industry
- Food Industry
- Daily Necessities
- Others
Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Antiseptics & Disinfectants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Company
- Abc Compounding
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- American Biotech Labs
- Angelini Pharma Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Bio-Cide International Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Carefusion Corp.
- Clorox Company, The
- Novartis Ag
- Nyco Products Co.
- Palmero Health Care
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Professional Disposables International Inc.(Pdi)
- Pure Bioscience
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Safetec Of America Inc.
- Sciessent Llc
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Stepan Company
- Sterilex Corp.
- Steris Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vanc Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Veridien Corp.
- Virox Technologies Inc.
- Wellspring Pharmaceutical Corp.
- Xttrium Laboratories
- Zep Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antiseptics & Disinfectants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antiseptics & Disinfectants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antiseptics & Disinfectants Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/