Natural Antioxidants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Natural Antioxidants Market
The global Natural Antioxidants market was valued at 1090.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1487.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vitamin C Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Antioxidants include Danisco(DuPont), Archer Daniels Midland, DSM, Ajinomoto OmniChem, BASF, Naturex, Cargill, A&B Ingredients and Ameri-Pac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Antioxidants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Antioxidants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Natural Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin E
- Carotenoids
- Polyphenols
Global Natural Antioxidants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Natural Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Feed
- Chemical Industry
Global Natural Antioxidants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Natural Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Antioxidants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Antioxidants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Antioxidants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Natural Antioxidants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Danisco(DuPont)
- Archer Daniels Midland
- DSM
- Ajinomoto OmniChem
- BASF
- Naturex
- Cargill
- A&B Ingredients
- Ameri-Pac
- Algatechnologies
- Cyanotech
- AstaReal Group
- Indena
- Kalsec
- Kemin Industries
- Prinova Group
- RFI Ingredients
- ZMC
- Eisai
- Valensa International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Antioxidants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Antioxidants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Antioxidants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Antioxidants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Antioxidants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Antioxidants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Antioxidants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Antioxidants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Antioxidants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Antioxidants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Antioxidants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Antioxidants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Antioxidants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Antioxidants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Antioxidants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Antioxidants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
