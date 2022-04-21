Starch-based Ethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Starch-based Ethanol Market,
The global Starch-based Ethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquefaction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Starch-based Ethanol include Novozymes, DuPont USA, Schaumann Bioenergy, Enzyme Development Corporation, Montana Microbial Products, Enzyme Supplies Ltd., Noor Creations, Enzyme Solutions Inc. and Royal DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Starch-based Ethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Starch-based Ethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquefaction
- Process Enhancement
- Saccharification
Global Starch-based Ethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transportation
- Power Generation
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Global Starch-based Ethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Starch-based Ethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Starch-based Ethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Starch-based Ethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Starch-based Ethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novozymes
- DuPont USA
- Schaumann Bioenergy
- Enzyme Development Corporation
- Montana Microbial Products
- Enzyme Supplies Ltd.
- Noor Creations
- Enzyme Solutions Inc.
- Royal DSM
- Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.
- Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd,
- BASF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Starch-based Ethanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Starch-based Ethanol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Starch-based Ethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Starch-based Ethanol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Starch-based Ethanol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Starch-based Ethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Starch-based Ethanol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Starch-based Ethanol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Starch-based Ethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Starch-based Ethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Starch-based Ethanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Ethanol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Starch-based Ethanol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Ethanol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
