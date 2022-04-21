Starch-based Ethanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Starch-based Ethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquefaction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Starch-based Ethanol include Novozymes, DuPont USA, Schaumann Bioenergy, Enzyme Development Corporation, Montana Microbial Products, Enzyme Supplies Ltd., Noor Creations, Enzyme Solutions Inc. and Royal DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Starch-based Ethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Starch-based Ethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquefaction

Process Enhancement

Saccharification

Global Starch-based Ethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Power Generation

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Starch-based Ethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Starch-based Ethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Starch-based Ethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Starch-based Ethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Starch-based Ethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novozymes

DuPont USA

Schaumann Bioenergy

Enzyme Development Corporation

Montana Microbial Products

Enzyme Supplies Ltd.

Noor Creations

Enzyme Solutions Inc.

Royal DSM

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd,

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Starch-based Ethanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Starch-based Ethanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Starch-based Ethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Starch-based Ethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Starch-based Ethanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Starch-based Ethanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Starch-based Ethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Starch-based Ethanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Starch-based Ethanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Starch-based Ethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Starch-based Ethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Starch-based Ethanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Ethanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Starch-based Ethanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Starch-based Ethanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

